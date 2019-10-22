South Africa: Moore, Vallie Help Warriors Dominate Opening Day

21 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Half-centuries by Eddie Moore and Yaseen Vallie gave the Warriors a strong start in Rivash Gobind's final match as coach as they dominated a rain-shortened opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series meeting with the Titans in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The hosts reached 201 for two in 58 overs, before rain and bad light prematurely drew the curtain against the log leaders at St George's Park.

Opener Moore hit 55 (98 balls, 7 fours), while Vallie was unbeaten on 83 (131 balls, 12 fours) on a day on which partnerships proved key.

Their performance would have pleased outgoing boss Gobind, who is leaving to become the assistant coach of Afghanistan following the round three encounter.

His side won the toss and opted to bat first, with Moore and Matthew Breetzke (26) putting on 56 for the opening wicket, before the latter fell to Matthew Arnold (1/25).

An 80-run stand then followed between Vallie and Moore, who became the only other wicket to fall on day one when he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Sizwe Masondo off the bowling of Dayyaan Galiem (1/45).

That brought Rudi Second to the wicket and the former Knights gloveman finally began to find some form with an unbeaten 36, having failed in his previous four innings since his winter move.

He put on an unbroken 75 with Vallie, before the weather intervened with the Warriors in a solid position.

Source: Sport24

