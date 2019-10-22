Zimbabwe: Mangudya Testifies in Kwekwe Businessman's Case

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya yesterday testified as the last State witness in the case where Kwekwe businessman Shepherd Tundiya is alleged to have coerced the director of JR Goddard Contracting (Pvt) Ltd to withdraw a criminal abuse of office report he had made against four members of the National Assembly.

Tundiya, who is the director of Avim Investments (Pvt) Ltd, is facing charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

In his testimony, Dr Mangudya told the court that Tundiya called him in January and told him he had information on people abusing his name and that of the RBZ.

Dr Mangudya said he invited Tundiya to his office to discuss the matter and also asked him to call Mr Goddard to attend the same meeting.

Tundiya, Dr Mangudya said, came to his office with Mr Goddard and his administration director, Mr Douglas Mafukidze, the next day and they discussed the matter.

Dr Mangudya said he wanted Mr Goddard to confirm allegations made by Tundiya that he had said Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa had indicated that he (Dr Mangudya) wanted a facilitation fee for Hwange Colliery Mine deal.

"During the meeting I asked him (Goddard) whether he had anything in writing or in the form of text messages between him and Mliswa and he said he didn't have," said Dr Mangudya.

"I then advised Mr Goddard to be careful when he has information that tarnishes people's image without any evidence."

Prosecutor Mr Michel Reza then told the court that he had closed his case, prompting Tundiya's lawyer, Mr Ashly Mugiya, to apply for discharge on the basis that the State had no case against his client. Mr Reza argued that the State had a strong case against Tundiya.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube deferred the matter to October 29.