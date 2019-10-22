Tunisia: Marouane El Abassi Elected Mena Central Bank Governor of 2019

Tunis/Tunisia — Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Marouane EL Abassi was elected on October 19, in Washington as the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) Central Bank Governor for 2019. This prize was awarded by the specialised magazine "Global Markets" during a ceremony organised on the fringes of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (WB / IMF), BCT said on Monday.

Taking the floor during the meeting, El Abassi recalled the efforts exerted by the BCT which have helped in the past months to raise the currency reserves to cover over 100 days of imports and reverse the inflation and stabilise the Tunisian dinar, a BCT press release reads.

These efforts, he indicated, had been crowned by Tunisia's removal from the grey list of the FATF.

"Indeed, at the urging of the Tunisian Financial Analysis Committee (CTAF) with the support of the BCT and the Government and thanks to the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, Tunisia had been able in 17 months to devise a laborious action plan and significantly improve its anti-money laundering and terrorist financing system," he pointed out.

"Tunisia is part of an international environment characterised by the exacerbation of risks and uncertainty in relation to trade tensions, climate change and regional conflicts facing very high expectancies of peoples. These are the future challenges of our country, which the Central Bank of Tunisia is perfectly aware of. It will endeavour to mitigate these risks and ensure that the Tunisian economy continues to be resilient."