Tunisia: French TARA Scientific Schooner Drops Anchor in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Five years after its first expedition in the Mediterranean and return to Bizerte, the French TARA scientific schooner dropped anchor at the Gammarth harbour, so as notably to mobilise the different Tunisian stakeholders to combat plastic pollution in the Mediterranean.

Co-organised by the "Beyond Plastic Med" association, this stopover is part of the closing of the blue season, due to end on October 22.

"With 250 billion microplastics on its surface, the Mediterranean remains one of the most polluted seas worldwide, hence the need for all the countries of the Mediterranean basin to act by reducing the consumption of plastic and promoting its recycling," Advocacy Officer at the Tara Océan Foundation Romy Hentigner said on Monday in a statement to the media.

"We also encourage these countries to further support scientific research to identify the origin of pollution, understand its dispersal from the land to the sea and assess their impact on the marine biodiversity," she pointed out, specifying that this will help the political and economic actors to better act at the source.

A floating laboratory, the TARA schooner has already sailed nearly 450,000 km, making stopovers in over 60 countries during the 11 expeditions conducted in collaboration with international laboratories and organisations.