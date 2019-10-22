Tunisia: UTT Calls to Stop Attacks Against Workers in Media Sector

Tunis/Tunisia — The Union of Tunisian Workers (UTT) called, on Monday in a press release, to stop attacks against journalists and all workers in the media sector.

Besides, the union called the media to stop broadcasting hate speech that divide the Tunisians (intellectuals and ignorants, modernists and obscurantists, etc.) under the sign of freedom of information and expression.

The UTT recommended the MPs and all decision-makers to adopt a speech based on modesty, realism and proposal of alternative solutions to save the national economy while avoiding prevarication in their speech.

The union also pointed out the importance to promote political dialogue so that it will be based on the discussion of programmes, aimed to achieve development and create riches notably during the formation of the new government.

In this regard, the UTT called the latter to devise a new strategy to counter corruption and a new development model capable of achieving social prosperity while involving all the national organisations, without an exclusion.

The reduction of the unemployment rate and economic growth are inherent to the guarantee of a good social climate that excludes no one, the UTT estimated.