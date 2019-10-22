Tunisia: Fifteen Human Rights Organisations Denounce Incitement to Violence Against Journalists

21 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Fifteen human rights organisations affirmed on Monday their deep concern over what they describe as "incitement to violence" against many journalists, the day after the proclamation of the results of the double legislative and presidential elections.

"The assaults target journalists and commentators of private radio and TV stations," the organisations denounced in a joint statement.

While asserting conviction that the media are required to respect journalistic ethics and to have a positive attitude towards the decisions taken by the regulatory authorities, the organisations said that incitement to violence and aggression against journalists are considered as a flagrant violation of the freedom of expression and hence a serious threat to the safety of the trade professionals.

For these organisations, the wave of incitement to violence recalls, for example, the events of 2012, a few weeks after the formation of the coalition government "troika" until the period prior to the last presidential elections.

They cited in this regard, the orchestration of campaigns to incite to violence against journalists from the public media and more particularly the establishment of the National Television without omitting the threats to sell the public media to the private sector, made in 2012 by President of the Ennahdha Movement Rached Ghannouchi.

Human rights organisations call on all the civil society components to be more vigilant and work together to preserve the gains of freedom of expression, freedom of information and academic freedoms as a fundamental pillar in any democratic society.

The signatory organisations:

- Tunisian Association for the Defence of Individual Liberties

- Tunisian Association for the Defence of University Values

- Tunisian Women's Association for Development Research

- Free Sight Association

- Lam Echaml Association

- Tunisian Association of Positive Prevention

- Association for the promotion of the right to be different

- Tunisian Minority Support Association

- Association Vigilance for Democracy and Civic State

- Tunis Centre for Freedom of the Press

- Committee for the Respect of Freedoms and Human Rights in Tunisia

- Tunisian Coalition for the Abolition of the Death Penalty

- Federation of Tunisian citizens of the two shores

- Forum of Tunisian Women

- Tunisian Human Rights League.

