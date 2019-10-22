Tunisia: Plastic Pollution in Mediterranean - Bemed Association Launches Call for Micro-Initiatives

21 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Beyond Plastic Med (BeMed) association announced on Monday its 4th call for micro-initiatives to fights against plastic pollution in the Mediterranean.

"This €10,000-call (32 MTD) is for the organisations, territorial collectives, private enterprises and scientific institutions from all countries in the Mediterranean rim, including Tunisia," BeMed member Philippe Mondielli said while onboard of the French TARA scientific schooner, currently anchoring at the Gammarth harbour in Tunis.

"The call for projects will end on January 1, 2020," he indicated, noting that the BeMed had supported 38 projects in 12 countries since 2017.

The goal is to reach 100 initiatives in 2023, he pointed out. The Beyond Plastic Med association had provided assistance to citizen projects in Tunisia initiated by the Jlij association for the Marine Environment in Djerba and Tunisia Recycling.

The Beyond Plastic Med is an association that fights against plastic pollution in the Mediterranean. It was created by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the TARA Ocean Foundation, the Surfrieder Foundation Europe, the Mava Foundation and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

