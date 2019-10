The President of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has named Hasipha C. Tarpeh chairman of Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) Board.

The appointment of Mr. Tarpeh as LMHRA Board Chairman is part of the Government's effort to make the entity more viable and fully functional.

The President is confident that Mr. Tarpeh and Members of the Board would transform the LMHRA and make it more serviceable to the people of Liberia.