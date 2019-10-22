Liberia: President Weah Accepts Tolbert Nyenswah's Resignation

Monrovia, Liberia: His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignation of the head of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Mr. Tolbert Nyenswah.

President Weah thanked Mr. Nyenswah for the time he served the people and Government of Liberia. He wished him well in his new endeavors.

Pending the appointment of a new Director General of NPHIL, the Liberian Leader has asked the Deputy Director of the NPHIL, Mosoka P. Fallah to act as head of NPHIL with immediate effect.

Additionally, President Weah has appointed Madam Jane Amanda McCauley as Acting Deputy Director General for Technical Affairs at NPHIL.

Mr. Tolbert Nyenswah resigned recently for family reasons.