Somalia: Gunmen in Kismayo Murder a Prominent Somali Elder

Unidentified gunmen have killed a Somali prominent elder and businessman in Kismayo town of southern Somalia.

The victim identified as Said Abdullahi was shot dead in Kismayo on Sunday evening.

The spokesman for Jubbaland administration, Abdinur Ibrahim Hussein, who spoke to the media states that the security forces launched operations to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.

"I confirmed that the security forces searching for the attackers who killed the elder. No one will be left without for their crimes," he said.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the latest attack on the traditional leader.

He is the second elder assassinated last night, following the killing of Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim in Afgoye.