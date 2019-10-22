Somalia: Gunmen in Kismayo Murder a Prominent Somali Elder

21 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Unidentified gunmen have killed a Somali prominent elder and businessman in Kismayo town of southern Somalia.

The victim identified as Said Abdullahi was shot dead in Kismayo on Sunday evening.

The spokesman for Jubbaland administration, Abdinur Ibrahim Hussein, who spoke to the media states that the security forces launched operations to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.

"I confirmed that the security forces searching for the attackers who killed the elder. No one will be left without for their crimes," he said.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the latest attack on the traditional leader.

He is the second elder assassinated last night, following the killing of Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim in Afgoye.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.