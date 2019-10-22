Ethiopia: EFF Unveils Season Calendar

The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) has announced the 2019/20 season calendar, with the Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) season scheduled to kick-off on November 23, 2019 across the country.

Opening the new season, the EFF has announced the match date for the Ethiopian Championship game between Mekele City and Fasil City, which will be held on November 3, 2019 in Addis Ababa stadium.

After a controversial year in football, various competition alternatives have been suggested to extend the annual tournament. Considering the problems, it can be recalled that the EFF had proposed to change the format into a share company to be named the 'EPL Company.'24 clubs were to be involved in the competition, which is divided into two lots.However, the decision was reversed by the Sports Commission a couple of weeks ago, and decided that it will continue with the 16 club format.

In addition, 7 members were appointed from the 16 participating clubs, to lead the upcoming EPL season.

Ethiopian Coffee president,Fekade Mamo is appointed as the Chairman and Kesate Legesse from Mekele 70 Enderta was selected as the deputy chairman for the 2019/20 EPL season.

In related news, the EFF's 11th general assembly is scheduled to be held in November. It has been rescheduled for several times due to overlapping meetings by the football governing body. It is to be recalled that the general assembly was scheduled to be held on October, 12 2019. The general assembly is expected to present last year's audit report, performance review and endorse various plans.