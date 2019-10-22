Ethiopia: EFF Unveils Season Calendar

19 October 2019
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Dawit Tolesa

The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) has announced the 2019/20 season calendar, with the Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) season scheduled to kick-off on November 23, 2019 across the country.

Opening the new season, the EFF has announced the match date for the Ethiopian Championship game between Mekele City and Fasil City, which will be held on November 3, 2019 in Addis Ababa stadium.

After a controversial year in football, various competition alternatives have been suggested to extend the annual tournament. Considering the problems, it can be recalled that the EFF had proposed to change the format into a share company to be named the 'EPL Company.'24 clubs were to be involved in the competition, which is divided into two lots.However, the decision was reversed by the Sports Commission a couple of weeks ago, and decided that it will continue with the 16 club format.

In addition, 7 members were appointed from the 16 participating clubs, to lead the upcoming EPL season.

Ethiopian Coffee president,Fekade Mamo is appointed as the Chairman and Kesate Legesse from Mekele 70 Enderta was selected as the deputy chairman for the 2019/20 EPL season.

In related news, the EFF's 11th general assembly is scheduled to be held in November. It has been rescheduled for several times due to overlapping meetings by the football governing body. It is to be recalled that the general assembly was scheduled to be held on October, 12 2019. The general assembly is expected to present last year's audit report, performance review and endorse various plans.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Reporter

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.