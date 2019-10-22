Sierra Leone: UK Human Rights Ambassador Visits Sierra Leone

17 October 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)

The UK's International Ambassador for Human Rights and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Rita French, visited Sierra Leone on her first visit overseas as part of her new roaming ambassador role. Rita is on a tour of West Africa to engage partner governments on priority human rights issues; she will also visit the Gambia and end in Senegal for the Human Rights Retreat Council.

As part of her visit, Rita was greeted with a dinner at the British High Commissioner's Residence meeting key members of Civil Society to discuss progress on human rights issues in Sierra Leone, including media freedom, gender, the importance of education, and the key role of civil society.

On her second day Rita was briefed by the Criminal Investigation Department and Superintendent Liz Macleod, understanding the role of the Sierra Leone Police and NGO Prison Watch to learn about the response and prevention activities supporting human rights issues throughout the country. Rita also met with the Human Rights Commission and paid a courtesy call on Vice President Juldeh Jalloh at his office in Freetown.

The UK is committed to supporting the Government of Sierra Leone to make further progress on human rights, particularly the rights of women and girls. The UK believes that education - particularly ensuring that every girl is able to fully access a quality education - will play a central role in this.

In her meeting with Vice President Juldeh Jalloh Rita French said:

"I was struck by the inclusiveness of freedom of religion in Sierra Leone. I am confident that this same inclusiveness can be applied, especially for women and girls, across society. I am very encouraged by the VP's enthusiasm to invest in human capital as the pathway to success as there is more to do to progress human rights."

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.