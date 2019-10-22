Sierra Leone: Three IPAM Lecturers Axed for Exams Malpractice

21 October 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)

A press release from the University of Sierra Leone (USL) has informed the public that three lecturers from the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) has summarily been dismissed for alleged examination malpractice.

"After following due processes of investigations in respect of the documented allegations, three (3) lecturers from IPAM were found culpable for fraudulently changing grades after examinations and as a result they have been summarily dismissed from the service of the University in line with the provision of the University of Sierra Leone's Policy on Examination Conduct and Malpractice," the release states.

The University of Sierra Leone instituted investigations into alleged examination malpractices at both IPAM and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS), and subsequently handed down stringent disciplinary measures against those found wanting.

Following investigations at COMAHS, according to USL, two students were rusticated for one year, five rusticated for two years, and three expelled with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, it is widely expected that the three lectures may be investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission and subsequently charged to court for corruption related charges.

