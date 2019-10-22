Sierra Leone: U.S.$38,000 Fraud - Duo Granted Le1000m Bail

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Pademba Road court No.1 yesterday granted a Le500m bail each to one Abu Sesay, 51, and Ishmail Kanu, 44, for an alleged fraudulent conversion.

The duo were before the court on two counts of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20(1) (IV) (a) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent, Ibrahim S. Mansaray, alleges that the 1st accused on a date between Monday 1st April, 2018, and Wednesday 31st July 2018 in Freetown, fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit, certain property in the sum of (USD 30,000) equivalent to Le 300,000,000 entrusted to him by Ahmad Sesay for the purpose of building a house.

On the second count, police alleges that the 2nd accused person on the same date and place, converted to his own use and benefit, certain property that is to say the sum of ($8000 USD) equivalent to Le 80,000,000 entrusted to him by the complainant for the purpose of buying five town plot of land at Rogbangba Hastings.

Defence Counsel, G. Conteh representing the 2nd accused told the magistrate that when the matter was mentioned before Magistrate Sahr Kukura, the accused did not take a plea, thus adding that he was supposed to have taken a plea.

He submitted that his client was unlawfully incarcerated for 30 days and that he is a breadwinner of his family.

But Magistrate Bonnie told him that if his client is found guilty, he would be incarcerated for 7years so he shouldn't mind the 30 days incarceration.

The defence counsel applied for bail on behalf of the 2nd accused, but the prosecutor objected to bail, citing the quantum of money and the mode of arrest of the accused persons.

However, Magistrate Bonnie granted bail to the accused, noting that he has spent long time in custody.

Meanwhile, the magistrate said two sureties should bail the accused and one of them must be a property owner valued Le500m in Freetown.

She added that the bail condition must be approved by the Acting Master and Registrar of the High Court.

The matter was adjourned to Friday 25th October for the first prosecution witness to testify.