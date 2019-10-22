Sierra Leone: Accused Remanded for Alleged Murder

One Mohamed Kanu, 43, was on Thursday (17 October) remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie, presiding at the Pademba Road court No.1 for murder.

The accused is before the court on one count of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent, Ibrahim S. Mansaray alleges that the accused on Monday 20th May,2019, at Hamilton, Peninsular in Freetown murdered Sheku Sesay.

In her testimony, Aminata Lebbie told the court that she knew the accused as their host and the deceased as his husband and recalled on the day of the alleged incident.

She said on that day, whilst at home the accused sent her younger brother (Alie) to pick up something for him in the bathroom, but that her brother refused.

She narrated that the accused told her brother that they would leave the house and that when her husband returned home at night, the accused repeated the same to him.

She added that while she was trying to transfer her clothes, the accused beat her and his brother, and that when her husband approached the accused, he hit him in his head and eventually fell on the floor.

"The deceased did not wake up even when the accused threw water on him, so he took him to hospital and I was later informed that my husband is dead," she said in tears.

She concluded that while she was crying, a police officer asked her what the problem was, and that she explained to the police what transpired between them and the accused person.

She said the police advised her to make statement at the Adonki Police Station.

Also, PW2, Detective Inspector Alusine Kargbo, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Adonki Police Station, recalled on 20th May 2019, when an alleged murder was reported by one Alhaji Nani and it was assigned to him for investigation.

He said while at the station, the accused was arrested and brought by OPS personnel led by Detective Sergeant 17909 Kamara M.S.

"On 21st May 2019, I obtained statement from the accused and on the same date I and D. Sgt. 11640 Conteh A. went to the scene of crime at Lakka, Hamilton community health centre, where we saw the remains of the deceased and it was later taken to the Connaught mortuary for postmortem," he said.

He told the court that at the scene, they observed that there was an old building foundation, piles of concrete blocks and other scatted materials, adding that on the 23rd May, he went to the Lakka hospital where he obtained statement from Nurse Mable Fatmata B. Campbell.

He said, he later obtained statement from witnesses,which was observed by Songu Brewah and he signed as the recorder.

He testified that on the 17th August, a case of enquire file was transferred to CID headquarter for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Hannah Bonnie remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Friday 25th October, for further cross examine.