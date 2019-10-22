Sudan: River shipping between Sudan and South Sudan resumed

Kosti — The river shipping between Sudan and South Sudan was resumed on Monday after a stopover of more than eight years through the World Food Program (WFP) River Relief Bridge for the people of the South Sudan.

The Caretaker Wali (governor) of the White Nile State Maj. Gen. Haider Ali Al-Tarifi and the WFP Executive Director Mr. David Beazley witnessed the beginning of the first river trips for five river vessels carrying 170 tons of food, out of a total of 120,000 tons of relief items to be transported by river shipping. Al-Tarifi affirmed the readiness of the White Nile State to provide security for the river navigation and all assistance for resuming trade between Sudan and South Sudan.

The WFP Executive Director considered the resumption of the river navigation line with South Sudan as a historic day, reflecting the depth and strength of brotherly relations between the two peoples in the two countries and contributes to the achievement of food security, which in turn serving the interest of peace and social security in the region.