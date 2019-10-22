Sudan: River shipping between Sudan and South Sudan resumed

21 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By BH/BH

Kosti — The river shipping between Sudan and South Sudan was resumed on Monday after a stopover of more than eight years through the World Food Program (WFP) River Relief Bridge for the people of the South Sudan.

The Caretaker Wali (governor) of the White Nile State Maj. Gen. Haider Ali Al-Tarifi and the WFP Executive Director Mr. David Beazley witnessed the beginning of the first river trips for five river vessels carrying 170 tons of food, out of a total of 120,000 tons of relief items to be transported by river shipping. Al-Tarifi affirmed the readiness of the White Nile State to provide security for the river navigation and all assistance for resuming trade between Sudan and South Sudan.

The WFP Executive Director considered the resumption of the river navigation line with South Sudan as a historic day, reflecting the depth and strength of brotherly relations between the two peoples in the two countries and contributes to the achievement of food security, which in turn serving the interest of peace and social security in the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Environment
Oceans
South Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.