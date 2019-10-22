Kenya: Do You Know This Man Who Fell Off KQ Plane to London?

Nairobi — The Metropolitan Police in London has released a composite image of a man believed to be a Kenyan, who died after falling off a Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport on June 30.

The e-fit image shows a man of dark complexion whom they believe is Kenyan, with no certainty because he did not have any form of identification documents on his body or luggage. He is estimated to be in his 30's.

He was found dead when his body landed at a garden in Offerton Road, Clapham.

Also recovered in the plane's landing gear compartment was his luggage comprising a bag with distinctive lettering spelling "MCA" on the straps.

In it, police said, was a small amount of Kenyan currency.

Kenyan officials have confirmed that his finger print samples were sent in from London to help in his identification but results were negative, forcing the Metropolitan Police to put together an e-fit image from his body that suffered multiple injuries.