Namibia: Stars Pre-Season Tournament

African Stars will hold a pre-season tournament at the Sam Nujoma Soccer stadium this weekend.

According to Stars' CEO Salomo Heii, seven teams have already confirmed their participation, while they are still waiting on confirmation from the Karasburg club Young Brazilians.

The teams that have confirmed participation are the hosts, African Stars, Unam, Mighty Gunners, Life Fighters, Okahandja United, Eleven Arrows and Blue Waters.

"Young Brazilians are also keen to participate but due to the travel costs they might not make it. But we still hope to get a sponsor which we can use to help cover their costs," he said.

"But the tournament will continue regardless on Friday and Saturday, and if Young Brazilians cant make it, we will just have to redraw the fixtures," he added.

Heii said he will release the fixtures later this week.