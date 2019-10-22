Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk Expands

22 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Zimpapers, the country's largest diversified media group, will hold its annual Cancer Power Walk on November 9, in partnership with Island Hospice and Healthcare.

This year's walk, which will be held in Kariba, Mutare, Bulawayo and Harare, is expected to be bigger and better.

Zimpapers group public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi welcomed corporates that were interested in partnering Zimpapers in the campaign, whose objective was to raise awareness on the threat posed by cancer.

"Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk is back, hence we are calling upon corporates and individuals who would want to sponsor in cash or kind to make this event a success," she said.

"Nothing is too little to fight cancer, we all have loved ones that have been affected. Your contribution will go a long way in assisting cancer patients.

"Those interested may contact Pauline Matanda on 0715 679 405 or Rudo Muchedzi on 0771773213. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]"

Ms Tonhodzayi said Zimpapers was keen on raising awareness around cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCD) as they continued to pose serious challenges in the country.

"This comes following the realisation that many people still lack an appreciation of such diseases and we are constantly being told that early detection saves lives, but very few people are going for regular screenings," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Health
Media
NCDs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.