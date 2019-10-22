Nigeria: Terrorists Killed After Landmine Plot Backfires

Abuja — SEVERAL suspected Boko Haram terrorists have died and others injured after a vehicle they were in drove over an explosive they had planted against the Nigeria Army.

The incident occurred at a forest in the northeastern Borno State as the insurgents fled an exchange of gunfire with the military.

Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, disclosed the occurrence.

"The self-inflicted destruction consumed seven Boko Haram criminals while eight others suffered severe injuries," he said.

"Consequently, troops have mobilised to the general area for route clearance and mop-up operation," the army spokesman added.

The death and injury of the suspects is one of breakthroughs the army attained during operations against the Boko Haram in recent days.

The military has arrested 18 suspects and intercepted nine vehicles with illegal smoked fish consignments in the Jigawa State.

It is believed they are part of a syndicate that specialises in the smuggling of smoked fish from the Lake Chad region.

It is believed the proceeds from the sales are channelled into the procurement of food, groceries, drugs, toiletries, vehicle spare parts and other items for the sustenance of terrorists.

Drivers, conductors, mechanics and agents were arrested.

Four other suspects were arrested in Borno.

The army also rescued four kidnapped students from a nearby village in the Kano State.

This followed gunfire with bandits.