Liberia: Fight Over Dead Body in Nimba

21 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah/Nimba And Jonathan Browne

A family feud over the corpse of a 54-year-old female relative has led to aggrieved members bursting the casket opened and removing the body.Police in Ganta, Nimba County have arrested several members of the family of the late 54-year-old Nohn Yeegen, whose remains were prepared for burial, but abruptly removed from her casket in front of the Esther and Jereline hospital in LPMC By-pass community, Ganta City.

The New Dawn gathered that the late Yeegen was sick before passing out at the hospital where her remains had been kept and embalmed for interment when angry family members moved and allegedly wounded 38-year-old Samuel Ben, who was contacted by the deceased's widower (husband) to cover his late wife's casket.

The aggrieved family members headed by 31-year- old Otis Yeegen and Roland Paye, 16, demanded victim Samuel Ben not to cover the casket, which they described as unfit for their dead sister, because of its poor quality.

Eyewitnesses narrate the aggrieved family members wounded Samuel Ben, who was covering casket in front of the hospital and he is receiving medication at a local clinic in Ganta.

The family then forcibly burst the casket, exposing the corpse.

Police confirmed arrest of several family members, including Otis Yeegen and Roland Paye for attacking victim Samuel Ben, who complained the accused individuals of wounding him.

Our Nimba correspondent recounts that since the road between Ganta and the southeast of the country became impassable due to bad condition, over 10 dead bodies have been physically transported by family members, toting the corpses on their heads for burial due to lack of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased Nya Gonyea regrets that he did not expect his in-laws would have behaved in the manner they conducted themselves.

He discloses that his wife, the late Nohn Yeegen, was a mother of seven children and their union last for over 30 years.The remains of the deceased are yet to be laid to rest, as several family members have been arrested and detained by the police, pending investigation.

