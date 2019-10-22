Liberia: 'Don't Support Home Delivery'

--Deputy Speaker admonishes traditional midwives

Deputy House Speaker Prince Kermue Moye is cautioning Traditional Midwives to desist from carrying out home delivery, if Liberia must succeed in the fight against maternal mortality.Addressing scores of trained Traditional Midwives over the weekend in Voloblai, Jorquelleh District, Deputy Speaker Moye challenged them to take pregnant women to the nearby clinic or hospital for delivery.

He made the call, at an honoring program organized by his office, to appreciate midwives for their passion and efforts in saving lives.He argues that delivering pregnant women at homes or in bushes put their lives and the unborn children's lives at a very high risk.

He terms the act of home delivery as unacceptable, thereby noting that such act will not be condoned by his office."As Traditional Midwives, we are asking you not to support home delivery but help the pregnant women to get at the nearby health facility," Mr. Moye continues.

Moye who represents Bong County District #2 at the 54th Legislature pledges his unflinching support to Midwives who usually take pregnant women to the clinic or hospital for delivery.

He promises to make available LRD$350,000 for the midwives and the district health office. Further, Mr. Moye commits to underwriting the Master's programs of two female health workers of the district to the Philippines.

For her part, Jorquelleh Traditional Midwives president, Rebecca Younger Mulbah applauds Rep. Moye for always identifying with them.Madam Mulbah then pledges her group's commitment to continue the fight against maternal mortality by carrying pregnant women to clinics or hospitals for delivery.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley