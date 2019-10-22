Liberia: Former Gbarnga Mayor Frowns Against Lawmaker Over Insults

21 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — Former Gbarnga City Mayor Viola Cooper has expressed dismay over Bong County District #3 Rep. Josiah Marvin Cole's alleged insults against officials at the Phebe Hospital.Cooper now works as political advisor in the office of Deputy House Speaker Prince Moye in the 54th Legislature.

Rep. Cole in a recent interview with our Bong County correspondent branded several officials of the hospital as criminals.But former Mayor Cooper recently told a press conference in Gbarnga that the insult spewed against officials at Phebe Hospital by Rep. Cole is unacceptable and retrogressive to the advancement of the country's health care delivery system.

"Representative Cole needs to give the health Workers chance to do their job. This is bad for a Lawmaker who does not know anything about health to be at the center stage of issue of such," she adds.Madam Cooper also frowns at Rep. Cole for calling for the immediate resignation of Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah.

She wonders why the District #3 Lawmaker would decide to unilaterally run Phebe Hospital in the presence of constituted authorities."If Honorable Cole has nothing to say, let him shut up because politics and health care are not the same. They do not work together," Madam Cooper claims.She alleges that the fight instigated against Phebe by Rep. Cole came as a result of the Board of Phebe's refusal to accept the appointment of one Alvin Zarwolo as Human Resource Officer at the hospital.

Madam Cooper has meanwhile called on Mr. Cole to shift his focus on the fulfillment of his failed promises to the people of District #3 and halt the fight against the hospital.

In a reaction, Rep. Cole describes Madam Cooper's statement as elementary, saying it needs not to be given public attention.According to Rep. Cole, Madam Cooper does not understand national issue including the responsibility of Lawmakers, evidenced by her statement.

He tells our Bong County correspondent that in spite of the weak criticisms from Madam Cooper, he remains strong to ensuring that better things are done at the Phebe Hospital.

An investigation conducted by our Bong County correspondent says many of the citizens are backing Rep. Cole for his current stance on the alleged corruption scandal at Phebe.

