Zimbabwe: MDC Activist Arrested, Charged With Disorderly Conduct

Photo: Munashe Chokodza/263Chat
Riot police (file photo).
21 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Opposition MDC activists Makomborero Haruzivishe and Ward 16 Councilor Denford Ngadziore were Monday arrested by police at the Harare Magistrate Courts.

A lawyer who was at the courts told newzimbabwe.com that the two had been charged with disorderly conduct.

The duo were part a small crowd that briefly protested outside the Rotten Row Magistrate's Court where 10 of the 11 vendors arrested last week were appearing for initial remand.

One of the 11 Hilton Tamangani died in custody on Saturday allegedly from torture at the hands of police.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Haruzivishe and Ngadziore were assaulted before they were taken to Harare Central Police Station.

Ngadziore and Haruzivishe are represented by Gift Mtisi a member of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

While Mtisi was not immediately available for comment, Douglas Coltart, a human rights lawyer who witnessed the assault and arrest of the MDC activists tried in vain to reason with the anti-riot police who according to him had no basis for arresting the two.

"There is no ground for arresting people who would have come to the court to offer solidarity to the victims of police assault and torture. They were just singing outside the court when the police descended on them.

"Some were beaten before they were arrested. This is just typical of a repressive regime. Here we have a person who was assaulted and tortured by the police and later died in a remand prison," said Coltart referring to Tamangani.

"It is just the state which is terrified by the people."

The two were still being held by police by end of day Monday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Death of Vendor in Police Custody Sparks Outcry in Zimbabwe
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.