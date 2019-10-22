Zimbabwe: Cabinet Declares 25 October a National Holiday

21 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government on Tuesday revealed that it is set to declare Friday 25th October 2019 SADC Anti-Sanctions Day as an official public holiday so as to show the importance of the day to the economic emancipation and well being of the country.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira told journalists at a post Cabinet media briefing that 25 October will be declared an official public holiday.

"To further amplify the importance of this day to the economic emancipation and well-being of Zimbabwe, Friday 25 October 2019 shall be declared an official public holiday," said Murwira.

Government has declared October 25, a public holiday as it pushes for greater participation in what has been dubbed the anti-sanctions march.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration announced after Cabinet Monday that the move to declare the day a holiday is aimed at amplifying activities around the day.

Acting Information Minister Amon Murwira told journalists at a post-Cabinet media briefing that besides Harare other activities will be held in different parts of the country.

"To further amplify the importance of this day to the economic emancipation and well-being of Zimbabwe, Friday 25 October 2019 shall be declared an official public holiday," Murwira said.

At its 39th Ordinary Summit in Tanzania in August, regional bloc Sadc decided to designate the date to call for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

At the turn of the century, western powers imposed targeted measures on Zimbabwe's leadership over accusations of human rights abuses and electoral fraud.

The measures have been blamed by government for causing untold suffering on citizens.

"The marchers are expected to assemble at Robert Mugabe Square by 0600 hours, from where they will proceed to the National Sports Stadium at 0800 hours," said Murwira.

"Highlights of events scheduled to take place at the National Sports Stadium will include entertainment; solidarity messages by various national and international presenters; presentation of research findings on the background and impact of the illegal sanctions; a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders football clubs; and the anti-sanctions Gala to run from 1800 hours on the same day till the following morning."

Cabinet also appealed to Zimbabweans to join in and participate on the day.

"We therefore, wish to appeal to all Zimbabweans across the board to come in their numbers and to actively participate towards the success of this grand and noble initiative," said Murwira.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Southern Africa
Trade
Human Rights
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.