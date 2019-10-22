Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Sues Local Radio Over Image Rights

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge on Friday threatened to sue NRG Radio over the use of his images and name without consent.

Through flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir, Kipchoge, who last weekend became the first human to run a full marathon under two hours, demanded that the radio station issues "an unqualified apology", expunges his name and images from their social media accounts and also write back to his representatives when the above is done.

Kipchoge is the 2016 Olympic marathon champion and 2003 world 5000m gold.

Kipkorir demanded that NRG Radio respond within two hours of receiving the demand letter, or they will sue the media house for breach of image rights.