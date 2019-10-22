Kenya: Group Seeks to Bar Kenya From Somalia Dispute

19 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

Twenty Kenyans have urged the High Court to compel the government to withdraw from a border dispute filed by Somalia before the International Court of Justice, arguing that the decision to participate in the suit was wrong.

Through lawyer Kibe Mungai, the petitioners said Thursday there is a risk of forfeiting part of Kenya's territory, if the ICJ, rules in favour of Somalia because the country has to abide by the decision. He said the government should put its national interest first and the only way to do that is not seeking to compromise its territorial integrity.

But the government through lawyer Paul Nyamodi told justices Kanyi Kimondo, Robert Limo and Anthony Mrima that the petition is based on an assumption that The Hague-based court will rule in favour of Somalia.

He said Kenya has taken steps calculated at ensuring the best interest of its citizens, territorial integrity and independence, is not compromised. Mr Nyamodi added that the petitioners have not shown any filing before the ICJ, which is unconstitutional.

"Kenya will participate responsibly before the ICJ. The petition is not merited because it invites the court to agree with the assumptions of the petitioners," he argued.

But Mr Mungai said sustaining the case at ICJ offends the Constitution and could lead to the alteration of Kenya's territory without a referendum.

The judges will rule on the matter on November 7.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.