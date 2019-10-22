Kenyatta University Sets Reopening Dates

The administration of Kenyatta University has issued back to school dates following closure of the institution a week ago due to students unrest.

In a statement that was shared on its official Facebook page, the university issued different dates when the students are expected to be back in school and when the classes will officially start.

The university has also issued strict back to school rules. The students went on the rampage after they were forced to use the nearby footbridge to cross the busy Thika Road.

The orders include that all students should pay a Sh500 fee to cater for damages, every student to honour the back to school dates issued, and that all students are expected to register for their respective courses by October 31.

Students pursuing engineering, health sciences and architecture are expected back on Monday, October 21 and classes will start the following day.

Those pursuing agriculture, security, environmental, economics, creative and performing arts, media studies, hospitality and tourism courses will return on Tuesday, October 22.

Classes will kick off the following day.

Lastly, those pursuing pure and applied sciences, Education, Humanity and Social sciences are expected in the school on Wednesday , October 23 with classes starting the following day.

This comes just days after the University disowned a circular that made rounds on social media announcing that the tertiary institution was to reopen in January.