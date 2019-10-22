Kenya: Likoni Ferry Tragedy Victims Buried in Emotional Ceremony

Nairobi — A mother and her daughter who perished in the ferry tragedy earlier this month were buried Saturday at their home in Kilome, Makueni County in an emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of locals and several leaders.

Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu were buried in Mung'ala village, in Kilome Constituency.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Senator Mutula kilonzo were among leaders present.

They all called for an overhaul of the Kenya Ferry Service whose management is accused of failing to put in place safety measures for commuters.

The burial comes three weeks after the tragedy in Mombasa where they died when their vehicle slid off the ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean. It took two weeks for the car and their bodies to be retrieved in what exposed the government's poor state of preparedness in disaster management.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since disbanded the Kenya Ferry board and sacked its members following commuter safety concerns at the Likoni Channel.