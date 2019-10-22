Kenya: Likoni Ferry Tragedy Victims Buried in Emotional Ceremony

19 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A mother and her daughter who perished in the ferry tragedy earlier this month were buried Saturday at their home in Kilome, Makueni County in an emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of locals and several leaders.

Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu were buried in Mung'ala village, in Kilome Constituency.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Senator Mutula kilonzo were among leaders present.

They all called for an overhaul of the Kenya Ferry Service whose management is accused of failing to put in place safety measures for commuters.

The burial comes three weeks after the tragedy in Mombasa where they died when their vehicle slid off the ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean. It took two weeks for the car and their bodies to be retrieved in what exposed the government's poor state of preparedness in disaster management.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since disbanded the Kenya Ferry board and sacked its members following commuter safety concerns at the Likoni Channel.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.