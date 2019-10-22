Ghana: ADB Celebrates Customer Service Week

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Limited, Dr John Kofi Mensah has reiterated the bank's commitment to provide innovative products and services which will make banking fast, safe and convenient for customers.

To this end the bank has this year rolled out three new digital products, the Contactless Card & POS Device, Web Acquiring Service and the Visa Prepaid Card for the convenience of the bank's customers.

"At ADB, one of our core values is Customer Service Excellence and we are determined to make our customers have the best experience at all our 81 networked locations nationwide," he said.

Disclosing this during the annual Customer Service Week celebration by the bank, Dr Mensah commended customers for their loyalty and commitment over the past years.

"We have come this far due to the loyalty exhibited by our over one million customers and on this global day of celebration I wish to thank them for their unflinching support and commitment to our business," he said.

"Our customers have played a critical role in our financial and expansion growth and though we celebrate them on a daily basis by improving on our services there was the need to also join the world in celebrating our loyal customers," he added.

He said the bank was working to further improve the ambience of many branches to make it more welcoming and has been training staff to improve on their customer service delivery.

For her part, the Head of Customer Care and Service Quality, Mrs Obaapa Yeboah Addo, said the week-long celebration which saw key management personnel become Customer Service officers, tellers to serve customers, also staff dressedin other professional outfits such as market women, farmers, lawyers, mechanics, police, military, pilots, journalists, nurses, doctors, etc.

Also a sales activation exercise was undertaken at selected branches to encourage the general public to open accounts and instill the habit of savings in the Ghanaian public.