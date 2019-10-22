Ghana: Accra Psychiatric Hospital Requests Folder of Alleged 'Killer' of J.b Danquah-Adu

The Accra Psychiatric Hospital yesterday requested the Accra High Court for the folder of Daniel Asiedu, accused of killing Joseph Boakye (J.B) Danquah-Adu, the former Member of Parliament (MP) of Abuakwa North Constituency, in the Eastern Region.

The hospital, in a letter dated October 3, 2019, and signed by Dr Ama Ampomaa Adu, said the folder was needed "for safe keeping".

The hospital had already conducted mental assessment of Asiedu and tendered the report in court on June 27, 2019.

Justice George Boadi, the judge, asked the psychiatric hospital to evaluate the mental status of the accused upon the request made by Mr Augustine Obour, counsel for the accused, who claimed his client was mentally unsound.

The medical report indicated that Asiedu was sane and fit to stand trial.

Asiedu and his accomplice, Vincent Bosoo, had pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and murder.

The two were both charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu had been separately charged with murder.

The case had been adjourned to November 5, for continuation of cross-examination of Dr Sammy Ohene of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, who tendered the medical report of Asiedu in court.

A jury was expected to be empanelled on July 11, for the trial to begin, however, Mr Obour argued that the procedure by which the report was tendered by the prosecution was "unusual".

He contended that pursuant to Section 61 of the Evidence Decree, the witness ought to have been sworn in before the report was tendered in.

Mr Obour stated that he had few questions to ask Dr Ohene.

Following that the court upheld Mr Obour's argument and asked the prosecution to properly tender the medical report of Asiedu.

It is recalled that on June 3, 2019, the court presided by Justice George Boadi asked the prosecution to send the father and sister of Asiedu to the psychiatric hospital, to enable it complete mental assessment of the accused.

The late Abuakwa North MP, was murdered in his residence at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra, on February 8, 2016.

In May 2017, Asiedu and Vincent Bosoo, who were on trial for almost three years, were discharged, re-arrested and fresh charges preferred against them.

On February 6, 2019, the two were committed to stand trial for the second time for the alleged murder of Mr Danquah-Adu.

Asiedu, also known as "Sexy Dondon", and Bosso, were both charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu was separately charged with murder.

Conducting the committal at the district magistrate court, Ms Sefakor Batse, a senior state attorney, said the state would call 11 witnesses and rely on 29 exhibits to prove its case.

She said on February 9, 2016, around 1a.m., the accused planned to go on a robbery spree, but due to misunderstanding, Bosoo did not partake in the robbery act.

According to Ms Batse, Asiedu went to the MP's house, robbed him of his three mobile phones and stabbed him (Mr Danquah-Adu) leading to his death.

Ms Batse said that Asiedu gave two of the phones to a repairer to unlock, but the repairer saw blood stains on the phone, and reported the matter to the police, and he was arrested.