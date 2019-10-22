Namibia: Matheus, Suze Win Oktoberfest Tourney

SAKKIE Matheus and Inklous Suze won the Oktoberfest Betterball Stableford golf competition which was hosted by the Windhoek Golf and Country Club for the second year in a row on Saturday.

Matheus and Suze won the competition on a count-out after finishing level on 48 points with two other pairs, namely Andrew Dodds and Trevor Colmer, and Joseph Martin and Thomas Shitaleni.

Tsheneelo Modise and Evelyn Paulino finished fourth on 47, while Michael Hoeseb and Johannes Goagoseb finished fifth on 46 points.

There were also four nearest to the pin prizes which were won by Chris Poultney, Trevor Colmer, Sakkie Matheus and Thomas Shitaleni.

The tournament saw a fine turnout of 58 participants and was jointly sponsored by Shoprite Checkers and Jägermeister, and supported by Windhoek Lager.

The next tournament to be hosted by the Windhoek Golf and Country Club is the Tournament of Champions this coming weekend, where a chairman's team will compete against a captain's team. The Tournament of Champions is sponsored by Windhoek Lager and Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino.