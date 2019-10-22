Namibia: Matheus, Suze Win Oktoberfest Tourney

22 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

SAKKIE Matheus and Inklous Suze won the Oktoberfest Betterball Stableford golf competition which was hosted by the Windhoek Golf and Country Club for the second year in a row on Saturday.

Matheus and Suze won the competition on a count-out after finishing level on 48 points with two other pairs, namely Andrew Dodds and Trevor Colmer, and Joseph Martin and Thomas Shitaleni.

Tsheneelo Modise and Evelyn Paulino finished fourth on 47, while Michael Hoeseb and Johannes Goagoseb finished fifth on 46 points.

There were also four nearest to the pin prizes which were won by Chris Poultney, Trevor Colmer, Sakkie Matheus and Thomas Shitaleni.

The tournament saw a fine turnout of 58 participants and was jointly sponsored by Shoprite Checkers and Jägermeister, and supported by Windhoek Lager.

The next tournament to be hosted by the Windhoek Golf and Country Club is the Tournament of Champions this coming weekend, where a chairman's team will compete against a captain's team. The Tournament of Champions is sponsored by Windhoek Lager and Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.