South Africa: DP Mabuza to Update Parliament On Free Trade Agreement

Deputy President David Mabuza will on 22 October 2019 update Members of Parliament on the progress achieved in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The AfCFTA is aimed at creating a platform for market integration and intra-Africa trade and sustainable economic growth.

The AfCFTA, which has been signed and ratified by 54 African countries, is aimed at advancing the agenda of regional integration and create one large market integration with infrastructure and industrial development to boost intra-Africa trade and sustainable economic growth.

"In this regard, Deputy President Mabuza will unpack the position of South Africa with regards to strategies to unlock the trade and investment potential to enhance intra-regional trade," the Presidency said.

Mabuza, who is also the Leader of Government Business charged with the responsibility to effectively monitor the implementation of the government's Programme of Action, will also brief the National Assembly on a range of other developmental issues such as mechanisms put in place by government to improve integrated development and service delivery at local government level as well as progress made on the Land Reform programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Service Delivery at District Level -- chaired by Deputy President Mabuza -- primarily to address bottlenecks, as well as to provide impetus to deal with emergent governance challenges that undermine delivery of quality services at local government level.

The Deputy President will in this regard brief Parliament on progress achieved by government to raise the levels of requisite capacity essential to address the systemic challenges of service delivery at local government level.

With regards to his work as chairperson of the IMC on Land Reform, the Deputy President will also expand on measures to unlock economic potential of State-owned land and assets, especially to support the revitalisation of township and rural economies.

"Furthermore, given the important role played by the Moral Regeneration Movement in leading efforts to foster social cohesion and nation building, Deputy President Mabuza will unpack government's commitment to strengthening the capacity of the Movement in meeting its strategic goals," the Presidency said.