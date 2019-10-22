South Africa: Agenbag Becomes First SA Woman to Umpire Men's First-Class Game

22 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Lauren Agenbag wrote a new chapter in Cricket South Africa's (CSA) drive for gender equality this past week when she became the first female umpire to stand in a men's first-class match in South Africa.

Last week, she was appointed to the match between the Central Gauteng Lions and Boland in the CSA Provincial three-day competition at the Wanderers Stadium from Thursday to Saturday. As well as the CSA Provincial one-day match between the Central Gauteng Lions and Boland at Wits University on Sunday.

She was recently appointed to CSA's Reserve List umpiring panel and has also officiated in Women's T20 International matches.

"Lauren has become a standard bearer for women's umpiring in South Africa," commented CSA's Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl.

"She has shown that there is no limit to what can be achieved with the required dedication and determination to live one's personal dreams.

"I am sure she will inspire others to follow the path she has set."

