South Africa: Angry Mob Attacks Female Metro Cops Outside Joburg Mall

A metro police officer sustained injuries to her face and body after an angry crowd of people attacked her outside a mall in Johannesburg on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which has been going viral on social media, showed the crowd of people shouting at the officers on duty.

A scuffle later ensued.

In the video, a man could be seen trying to punch an officer in the face. Shortly after, another man slapped a different officer as she tried to break up the scuffle.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the incident occurred at the Pan Africa shopping centre in Alexandra, while officers were enforcing City by-laws for illegal street trading.

"JMPD officers then regrouped and returned to Pan Africa mall where they arrested two male suspects," Minnaar said in a statement.

A case of assault and interfering with an officer in the execution of duty was later opened at the Alexandra police station.

Minnaar said a bigger follow-up raid would be carried out in the same area to enforce City by-laws on Tuesday.

