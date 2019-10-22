Ghana: NDC Kicks Against Restrictive Tendering for New Concessionaire

THE opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is kicking against plans by government to use restrictive tendering processes to select a new concessionaire to take over the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) following the termination of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal.

In the view of the party, using restrictive tendering mechanism to re-award the concession is not an option that should be entertained.

"It is a no no. Ghanaians can never and should never trust the very same Ken Ofori Atta, Keli Gadzekpo, Esson Benjamin, Dr Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo who caused this PDS mess to do any thorough job. There is too much corruption in their DNA," the NDC's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

Government on Friday communicated the termination of the PDS deal which is said to be tainted with "fundamental and material breaches", hinting that a restrictive tendering process would be activated to find a suitable concessionaire in a timely manner.

But Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said evidence abound that "the Akufo-Addo government has in recent times abused the Procurement Law through illegal sole sourcing and restrictive tendering transactions, leading to several corruption scandals.

"In fact, the proposal to use restrictive tendering to select a replacement for PDS is yet another well-calculated scheme to allow the Akufo-Addo government cook the ECG concession for themselves."

The PDS fiasco, the NDC said, was the "biggest corruption scandal" to have plagued the country.

Positing that the scandal was a self-inflicted one, the NDC demanded the immediate dissolution of the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) boards.

"They have failed the nation and proven to be undeserving of the critical mandate which have been entrusted into their care by Ghanaians," Mr Nketiah said.

The party called for an immediate forensic audit of the accounts of PDS by an internationally reputable Audit firm, and the total refund of all monies which have accrued to or been collected by them from power consumers since March 1, 2019 when it took over the power distribution business of ECG.

"We also demand the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, the Minister of Energy, Peter Amewu, and the prosecution of all officials who played a role in this stinking scandal for the offence of willfully causing financial loss to the state."

It is imperative, the NDC said, that these urgent actions were taken as the country awaits the official position of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on the termination of the PDS Concession and the future of the Power Compact.

"The NDC holds the view that any attempt to select another concessionaire will be tantamount to fetching water with a leaking basket if those who caused this PDS mess are still at post," Mr Nketiah said.

Under the circumstances, Mr Nketiah said, the people of Ghana must hold none, other than President Akufo-Addo and his "corrupt government" responsible for this PDS embarrassment and financial losses it may or has occasioned.

"President Akufo-Addo must be forced to abandon his grand design to take over the GH¢22 billion assets of ECG for the benefit of his family and friends because it is at variance with the national interest," he maintained.