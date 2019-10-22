Ghana: Rosharon Montessori Pupils, Teachers Trained in Lifesaving Techniques During Emergencies

Tema — The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) and CareFlight Ghana Friday, trained 250 pupils and teachers of Rosharon Montessori School in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in Tema.

CPR is a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies, including a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

The programme formed part of activities outlined by the international liaison committee on resuscitation to mark World Restart a Heart Day celebrated on October 16.

The Executive Director of BPS, Nana Yaw Akwada, in an address, said cardiovascular disease was the leading cause of death worldwide and the NGO was committed to train 500 school pupils and teachers this year in hands-on CPR and what to do in the event of a heart attack.

He said the project would help create awareness, educate and train the general public in order to increase the likelihood of lives being saved in the event of a heart attack, as the early moments of a heart attack are critical and a trained person on the scene can make a critical difference.

Nana Akwada hoped that the collaboration with CareFlight Ghana, the leading emergency service provider, would improve the bystander effect in an emergency.

"When faced with a cardiac arrest, only seconds stand between life and death; a simple hands-on CPR can save a life. Starting CPR within two minutes of a cardiac arrest improves survival to about 84 per cent," he said.

Nana Akwada urged the participants to share their skills and knowledge with their family members and friends in line with the notion that "all citizens of the world can save a life!"

The Director of Rosharon Montessori School, Michael Safo Adu, said in view of its importance the management of the school would include CPR in its curricula.