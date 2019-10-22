Ghana: GIJ Raises Funds to Establish Digital Media Hub

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) is raising funds to build a world class digital media hub to strengthen its technological and programme capacity.

The media hub when complete, would provide training that matches the best programmes in communication worldwide and also serve both local and international students, faculty and professionals in the media.

Speaking at the GIJ 60th anniversary dinner and fundraising gala night in Accra the Director General in-charge of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah said GIJ was an institute dedicated in training communication professionals in Ghana and Africa hence the need to support it achieve its dream of building a digital media hub.

He said the contribution of GIJ in various aspect of the country could not be underestimated adding that media houses would most benefit when communication graduates were better trained and equipped with practical skills.

He urged corporations, institutions and marketing and advertising companies to create space for students to learn their chosen professions in order for them to put their theory into practice.

COP Mensah therefore urged media organisations to provide opportunities for interns from communications institutions to learn and called for a collaboration between the industry and academia.

He commended the GIJ for its efforts at ensuring practical training for students and its achievements over the years adding that the institute had contributed to the development of the country.

"For six decades, GIJ has trained journalists and other communication professionals who have boosted the country's professional workforce, contributed to industry and made an impact on our national development," he added.

He urged stakeholders to contribute to the GH¢100 million endowment fund launched by the institute.

For his part, the rector of the institute, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo said, the institute had urgent needs as the student enrolment continued to increase.

He said there was therefore the need to increase facilities at the institute to provide adequate and convenient atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo said raising money for the fund would help secure the future of the institute adding that proceeds of the endowment fund would be used in establishing a digital hub.