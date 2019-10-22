Ghana: Former Chief of Staff Builds Ward for Catholic Hospital At Kpando

Kpando — A former Minister of the Interior, Mr Prosper D. K. Bani, last Saturday, handed over keys to a mother and baby unit he constructed for the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando in the Volta Region.

Mr Bani handed the keys of the GH₵300, 000 facility to Most Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, Catholic Bishop of Ho, at a durbar held at the premises of the hospital at Kpando, saying his gesture was "service to mankind is service to God."

He stated that the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital had rendered brilliant healthcare services to Ghanaians for decades, and therefore, deserved such a facility for greater service delivery in a catchment area of a rapidly growing population.

Mr Bani commended the hospital staff for providing labour to complete the project which, he said, started on a humble note sometime ago and completed to on a bright note.

He recalled with emotions how his mother gave birth at the hospital 40 years ago but lost the child soon after birth, and added that, "I hope from now onwards, no mother will give birth at the Marquart Hospital without going home with her baby".

Mr Bani, a former Chief of Staff at the Presidency called on Ghanaians to support the hospital in various ways to operate the mother and baby unit successfully.

Most Rev. Fianu paid glowing tribute to Mr Bani for his benevolence, describing the mother and baby unit as an answered prayer.

"Pray and do not lose heart, no matter how long it takes for God to respond," said the bishop.

The hospital administrator, Mr Emmanuel H. Torde, said that the new unit was timely as the hospital had chalked 60 years with a firm stance to provide mothers and babies with special and quality care.

The facility was christened Prosper D.K. Bani Mother and Baby Unit.