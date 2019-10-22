Ghana: Vodafone Rebrands Enterprise Unit

22 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone is rebranding its enterprise unit to significantly enhance the way it engages customers in the ever-changing digital age.

As a result, Vodafone Business Solutions will now be called Vodafone Business to underline a belief in working closely with customers to produce desired outcomes in the digital world.

This renewed customer-centric focus reinforces Vodafone Business's position as the leading enterprise service provider in the country having won Enterprise Provider of the Year for three consecutive years at the Ghana Telecoms awards.

Commenting, Acting Head of Vodafone Business, Alfred Nkrow said "Our new positioning will completely transform how we support our customers through cutting edge digital technology. Businesses are constantly looking for innovative ways to propel their growth and Vodafone Business will continuously introduce initiatives that will empower and give them reasons to be optimistic about the future."

Vodafone Ghana is among a few number of organisations in Ghana that are demonstrating true commitment to transforming businesses and maximising their digital potential. Through its enterprise unit Vodafone Business, the telecommunications giant offers bespoke products to improve productivity and agility.

Additionally the reigning Enterprise Service Provider of the year has introduced initiatives that build capacity, whilst connecting businesses particularly Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME) to the digital eco-system for investment opportunities and partnerships.

Corporate and SMEs can find out more about Vodafone Business and its brand refresh campaign by dialing 0800 10 000 or visiting any of Vodafone's Retail shops across the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

