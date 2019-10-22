Ghana: Jospong Group Secures Over €20m Facility for Developmental Projects

The Jospong Group of Companies, with the help of the Hungarian government, has secured a facility for various developmental projects in Ghana.

Together with its Hungarian Partners, Pureco, the Jospong group concluded discussions and signed a €20.2 million Euros contract that will see the construction of the Takoradi and Tamale waste water treatment plants which will treat waste water from faecal waste into reusable water in these two cities. An additional €100,000 Euros grant was signed for the Zoomlion Foundation for the implementation of the Pureco Education Partnership Project (PEP Project)

The plants to be constructed in Takoradi and Tamale would be managed by Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group and would have the capacity to treat 1,000m3 of waste water every day.

The Takoradi and Tamale water treatment plants when completed are expected to create about 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in each city where faecal waste treatment facilities are currently non-existent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony which was held in Budapest, Hungary, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, thanked the governments of Ghana and Hungary for their various roles in securing the facility. He also thanked the partners from Pureco for their partnership that was fostering development and improving the lives of people in Ghana.

In attendance was Ghana's Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who reassured the government of Hungary of their support and pledged to supervise the activities of the Jospong Group to ensure that the projects were executed to the satisfaction of both governments.

The minister congratulated the Jospong Group for such a great achievement and encouraged the Group to continue to raise the flag of Ghana high both locally and internationally.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr István Joó, Deputy State Secretary for Export Development at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Considering the transformations taking place globally and the increase in public private partnerships to bring about development, this collaboration will be a win-win situation for not just both companies but for both countries.

In another development, Jospong and Pureco, are also focusing on social intervention as a tool of sustainable development. This collaboration has led to the introduction of the educational partnership programme in Ghana to strengthen achievements in terms of environmentally conscious society for a sustainable future.

As a result of this collaboration, a €100,000 Euros grant has been secured for the Zoomlion Foundation for the implementation of the Pureco Education Partnership Project (PEP Project).

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong explained that the project was aimed at raising awareness amongst school going children in Ghana on the need to protect water.

He further explained the project which is being handled by the CSR arm of Zoomlion/Jospong Group Ghana Limited, would focus on raising awareness of children (between ages 10-14) in pre-selected schools in order to increase their water-related knowledge and form their attitude towards nature and environment.

It would also aim at establishing a special group of local teachers and coordinators by providing detailed educational training for them on water, water-related educational possibilities (train-the-trainers) in order to achieve the objectives of the PEPP programme.

PEPP programme will also see to training employees of Zoomlion Ghana Limited to maintain and operate the waste water treatment plant being established across the country

Dr Agyepong assured Ghanaians that the group will not relent in its efforts to provide sustainable waste management solutions and improve the lives of the people in Ghana and Africa.