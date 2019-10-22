Ghana: 56 Crime Officers Complete 2-Week Capacity Training

22 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Fifty-six crime officers, including 20 females, have undergone a two-week capacity workshop to boost their skills.

The programme organised by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service had participants drawn from all the regions in the country.

The Deputy Director-General of the CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah, in his remarks during the closing ceremony, urged the personnel to apply the skills they had acquired to help bring change in their professional duties.

In all, he said 120 crime officers had been trained since the beginning of the year, adding that more officers would be trained before the year ends.

ACP Tweneboah urged the officers to continue to learn to enhance their career, assuring that the CID would continue to support personnel of the department to achieve their career goals.

The commandant at the Detective Training School at Tesano in Accra, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, in her remarks said, the training which included health professionals in the Police Service was meant to improve the skills of the personnel to enable them to discharge of their duties diligently.

The course topics included statement taking, interviewing, money laundering, cybercrime, human trafficking, police ethics and procedure, case tracking system, and service instruction.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

