Ghana: National Chief Imam Leads Delegation to African Muslim Leaders' Summit in Istanbul

The National Chief Imam, Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, is leading a delegation of Ghanaian Muslims to the 3rd African Muslim Leaders' Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, from October 18 - 23, 2019.

He was being accompanied by Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, Alhaji Awaisu Bio and Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, all of the office of the National Chief Imam.

The summit is being attended annually by Muslim leaders and scholars across Africa, to discuss issues on peace, stability and the development of Islam in Africa.

Among other things, the participants will converge at Istanbul to share knowledge and ideas on Islam.

Sheikh Sharubutu was expected to be welcomed at Istanbul airport by the Vice President of the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Turkey.

A statement copied the Ghanaian Times from the office of the National Chief Imam, said the Muslim leader "will join his counterparts on the African continent at Istanbul, and hopes to use the opportunity to rekindle the existing relationship with some of the Muslim leaders in Africa".

It said Sheikh Dr Sharubutu looks forward to building stronger ties with his Muslim brothers and sisters in the interest of Muslims.

The summit was started three years ago, to engender a positive conversation about the development of Muslims and the challenges that confronted them.

It is a forward looking event that seeks to create the platform where the welfare, education, health and development of Muslims were discussed.

At the summit, Muslims are called upon to exemplify the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, who at all times admonished his followers to be kind to everyone regardless of their religious creed, political and social orientations.