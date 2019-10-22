Ghana: We Will Resolve All Issues At UEW---Governing Council Chair Assures

Winneba — The Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Obeng Mireku, has expressed the council's determination and commitment to resolve all issues militating against the progress of the university.

He said the council would take a look at all petitions received at its subsequent meetings and then take firm decisions on the way forward.

"This task appears daunting but the council would work conscientiously to surmount any challenges that may be encountered," he said.

The university had been battling with a number of issues that had resulted in a series of court actions by aggrieved workers challenging certain disciplinary actions by management.

Prof Mireku gave the assurance at the 24th congregation for students who pursued their studies under the Winneba and Ajumako campuses of the university.

A total of 9,005 individuals graduated at the ceremony which was held between a period spanning three days.

Two separate ceremonies would be held for the Ashanti-Mampong and Kumasi campuses of UEW this week.

The total number of students to be graduated after the 24th congregation by the university this year was 16,489.

Prof Mireku further said, UEW remains focused on its mandate to be the leading teacher training university in the country and across sub-Saharan Africa.

"The university continues to expand in both infrastructure and human capacities to enable it to cater for the increasing student population," he said.

The institution, he said, was determined to sustain the expansion of resources and faculties as it prepares to admit larger number of students who would be coming out of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He appealed to the government for financial clearance to recruit more staff, especially academic staff to meet the expanded population as well as the anticipated large number of SHS students who would be seeking admission at the university.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of UEW Rev Fr Prof Anthony Afful-Broni gave an assurance that, the university was committed to its vision of becoming an internationally reputable institution for teacher education and research.

"We are actively focused on pursuing this vision through training competent professional teachers for all levels of education as well as conducting research, disseminating knowledge and contributing to educational policy and development" he said.

He said: "Our unshakable belief in the power of education to transform our world, continually renews our resolve to pursue with passion, our long-standing tradition of ensuring that knowledge nurtured at this university would become a source of enlightenment and empowerment to all peoples of our contemporary and future society."

The institution according to him, remains ever mindful of the need for academic excellence, service to community, good corporate governance, judicious utilisation and management of funds, gender equity and social inclusiveness, teamwork and partnership development, positive work attitude, environmental responsibility and student centredness.

Prof Afful-Broni indicated that, pursuing academic excellence remains a top priority for this administration. In line with this vision, a number of measures have been taken to strengthen our strife.

Prof Afful-Broni further said UEW had over 30 active Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with reputable institutions across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our Centre for International Programmes (CIP) received as many as 119 foreign students visiting from Berlin University, Oslo Metropolitan University, Malmo University, Western Oregon University and University College of Copenhagen, among others for special projects, semester abroad, sandwich programmes and teaching practice or internship," he stated.

According to him, there was a joint research project between UEW and the University of Humburg funded by Hamburg Global and said the sponsorship covers flights, visas and accommodation for students.

The Vice Chancellor said, the university had facilitated scholarships for 10 students to pursue various programmes abroad with the University College of Copenhagen and Europa Universitat Flensburg.

"I am happy to report that a number of funding packages have been secured for mobilities of students and staff between our university and partner institutions abroad," he said.