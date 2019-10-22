Ghana: Bilinsa Residents Empowered to Hold Duty-Bearers accountable for Stewardship

Sandema — The Builsa North District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Upper East Region has sensitised Bilinsa residents on how to hold duty-bearers accountable and ensure environmental protection.

The event, dubbed: Public Accountability and Environmental Governances, and funded by European Union in collaboration with the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) engaged the citizenry on issues related to anti-corruption and National Anti-corruption Action plan (NACAP) in the district.

Speaking at the forum last Saturday, the District Director of the NCCE, Mr Jeffery Adda, said the programme sought to promote good governance, reduce corruption, improve accountability and encourage compliance with the law.

He drummed home the need for the citizenry to join the fight against corruption by holding leaders and duty-bearers in societies, institutions and the country as a whole accountable, and ensure compliance with the rule of law.

Mr Adda told the community members that, "corruption leads to under development, which increases the poverty level of the citizens and contributes to the country's debt, among others."

He urged all stakeholders, including the Ghana Police Service, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and other relevant institutions to ensure that all corruption cases were investigated and sanctioned to serve as deterrent to others

An officer from the office of CHRAJ, Mr Rierselle Akanbong, stated that, the 1992 Constitution, gave citizens the power to hold leaders accountable for their actions.

"Duties of a Citizen: Article 41(f), it gives us the power to expose and combat wastage and misuse of public funds and property," he educated.