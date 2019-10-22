Ghana: Construction of U.S.$135m 3-Tier Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange - Pres Cuts Sod for Work to Begin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has broken ground for the construction of a three-tier interchange at the Obetsebi Lamptey Roundabout in Accra.

The US$135 million interchange consists of a ground level roundabout, with the second-tier, an east to west flyover linking the Graphic Road to the Kaneshie Mallam Road

The third-tier of the interchange is a north to south flyover on the Ring Road West, from the Royal House Chapel International Church to the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai.

The project also includes the rehabilitation of major drainage structures around the interchange and the construction of walkways and cycle paths

President Akufo-Addo said the interchange would help address the congestion being faced by commuters on the roundabout and improve mobility on the Ring Road Corridor.

"It is estimated that the Obetsebi Circle records a peak hour traffic volume of approximately 8,000 vehicles per hour," he said and indicated that the three-tier interchange would help bring relief to commuters.

The President noted that discussions had already taken place between the ministries of Roads and Highways and Works and Housing to ensure that the drainage works to be undertaken under the project did not adversely affect the Greater Accra Resilient City Project

"The construction of the Obetsebi Interchange will be in two phases. Phase one will consist of the construction of the east to west and other related works while phase two will involve the construction of the third-tier flyover on the Ring Road West.

"The interchange will improve mobility on the western part of the Ring Road. It will help improve travel time to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and improve access to the Obossey Okai spare parts area and to business along the Graphic Road and the Kaneshie Mallam Highway," he said

The construction of the interchange would be undertaken by Queiroz Galvao constructions UK LTD as a design and build contract, while the Ministry of Roads and Highways will manage the construction through the Department of Urban Roads, he said

President Akufo-Addo entreated the Ministry to pay attention to the government's requirements spelt out in the contract and urged the ministry to ensure that the contractors worked to realise those requirements.

"This is necessary to guarantee value for money for the investment government is making. The contractor should put in place the necessary traffic management measures to minimise any inconveniences the construction would bring to commuters and pedestrians" he said.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to those whose properties would be affected by the project to co-operate with the Ministry of Roads and Highways in accessing the compensation due them, adding, "We shall ensure that fair and adequate compensations are duly paid to all persons for such properties."

The President said the construction of the interchange formed part of a number of actions being undertaken by the government to improve urban mobility within the western part of Accra

"We are tackling critical road projects so that every part of the country has quality all-weather roads," he said and mentioned a number of road projects in Accra and Tema as well as other parts of the country which were progressing steadily

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the Ministry of Finance had released an amount of GH¢2.2 billion to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for payment of works done by road contractors across the country.

"This will improve the cash flow of our contractors and ensure that those who have left their construction sites return to complete their projects.

"I am directing the Ministry of Roads and Highways to monitor closely, the performance of every contractor engaged by government and I instruct the ministry not to hesitate to terminate the contracts of non-performing contractors," he said.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, expressed the commitment to give the contractors the necessary support to make the project a success.