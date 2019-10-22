Ghana: 44th Maulid Celebration of Sheikh Ahmed Tijani Held At Prang

The 44th Maulid celebration of Sheikh Ahmed Tijani was held last Saturday at Prang in the Bono East Region.

It was attended by the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps, politicians and people from all walks of life.

The annual event was initiated by the late Sheikh Abdulai Ahmed Jallo, a great scholar.

At the celebration, Islamic songs of praises were sung and special prayers said for peace and development of Ghana.

Prang becomes the centre of attraction around this time every year as the celebration was characterised by various social and economic activities.

Muslims were admonished to emulate the teachings of the Quran and the Hadith (tradition) of Prophet Muhammad.

Welcoming the guests, the Supreme leader of Tijaniya Ghana, Sheikh Abul-Faidi Abdulai Ahmed Maikano, the son of Sheikh Ahmed Jallo said Islam was a religion of peace and advised Muslims to desist from anger, envy and backbiting.

He said terrorism had no place in Islam and that Prophet Muhammad admonishes religious tolerance, adding that the one who kills in the name of religion is considered as someone who had killed the entire humanity.

Sheikh Maikano reminded Muslims that those who professed other faiths are their equals in humanity.

While thanking the guests for attending the Maulid, Sheikh Maikano called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used by self-seeking politicians to foment trouble before, during and after the 2020 elections.

He prayed for a peaceful election and said Ghanaians owed it a duty to preserve the peace the country was enjoying.