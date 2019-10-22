Gambia: U.S. Congressional Delegation Meets President Barrow

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow on Monday morning received in audience a group of Representatives of the United States Congress at the State House in Banjul.

According to the leader of the parliamentary delegation known as the "House Democracy Partnership", Congressman David Price of North Carolina, their discussions with the President was "very productive".

The group's mission is to promote responsive, effective government and to strengthen democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies.

"We are here to show support, to learn and to express solidarity that our country feels with The Gambia as they take this path forward," Congressman Price told waiting State House Press Corps.

President Barrow, on his part, said The Gambia cherished its longstanding friendship with the United States. He said his government appreciates the support given by the United States during the transition program.

"The reforms are still ongoing with the start of many important projects, such as the constitutional review, truth and reconciliation, civil service and security sector reforms. We are focused on the goals," President Barrow told the delegation.

They discussed democratic reforms aimed at transforming The Gambia into a full-fledged member of the comity of democratic nations in the world.