Namibia: Sowden Is Top Junior Angler

Alexander Sowden was the winner of the Namibia Bass Angling Association's second junior development event that recently took place at the Von Bach Dam.

Sowden won the event with a total of 230 points, followed by Benyamin de Bruyn on 187 and Bobby Sissing on 185, while Christian Engelbrecht came fourth on 184 and Tamara van Breda fifth on 162.

A total of 28 juniors and 12 boats with skippers competed in the event.

"Fishing conditions are not at their best at Von Bach Dam, with dwindling water levels and the desperate need for rain. Nonetheless, quite a few fish made it to the scales putting lots of happy smiles on the kids faces as most of them got the opportunity to reel in a fish," the NBAA said in a press release.

"The day was run like a normal NBAA tournament with fish caught being videod as per the NALAA (Namibia artificial lure angling association) weigh-in system. Bass caught were brought to the weigh station to be weighed, photographed and released," it added.

The NBAA thanked Johan Coetzee and Birte Lund for organising the event as well as the sponsors Bank Windhoek, Surf and Turf, Bushwhackers, Cymot, WBM Soft Platics, Gondwana and Rapala VMC.

"Both the NBAA and NALAA are very proud to be associated with the junior development event. These events are vital to the future of our sport and to enriching the lives of children by means of new experiences. We will continue to arrange and coordinate events such as these and are looking forward to even bigger events in 2020," it added.