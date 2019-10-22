Malawi College of Medicine Probe 'Sex for Degrees' Reports

College of Medicine has swiftly moved in to investigate reports that some of its lecturers were luring female students into sex for better grades during examinations.

The investigations follow serious allegations in social media platforms, with some reports naming the suspected lecturers.

The college said it has since instituted an independent inquiry into the allegations.

"We will take all appropriate actions when investigations are completed and the truth is established," says the statement in part.

The college says it will provide support to any alleged victim and all those affected by this.

The statement says the college does not condone any form of sexual harassment including sexual abuse whether among students or staff or staff against students or vice versa.

"It is morally, ethically and academically wrong and abhorrent and no human being deserves to go through this," says the statement.

The statement says as a constituent college of the University of Malawi, the college is guided by Unima's gender equality policy which clearly stipulates of zero tolerates on sexual harassment.

The college also says it is governed by other regulations such as conditions of service for staff as well as rules and regulations for students which state that sexual harassment and harassment of any sort is prohibited.