Malawi College of Medicine Probe 'Sex for Degrees' Reports

Photo: Pixabay
Stethoscope (file photo).
21 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

College of Medicine has swiftly moved in to investigate reports that some of its lecturers were luring female students into sex for better grades during examinations.

The investigations follow serious allegations in social media platforms, with some reports naming the suspected lecturers.

The college said it has since instituted an independent inquiry into the allegations.

"We will take all appropriate actions when investigations are completed and the truth is established," says the statement in part.

The college says it will provide support to any alleged victim and all those affected by this.

The statement says the college does not condone any form of sexual harassment including sexual abuse whether among students or staff or staff against students or vice versa.

"It is morally, ethically and academically wrong and abhorrent and no human being deserves to go through this," says the statement.

The statement says as a constituent college of the University of Malawi, the college is guided by Unima's gender equality policy which clearly stipulates of zero tolerates on sexual harassment.

The college also says it is governed by other regulations such as conditions of service for staff as well as rules and regulations for students which state that sexual harassment and harassment of any sort is prohibited.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Education
Health
Legal Affairs
Labour
Women
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.